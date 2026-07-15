Competition Bureau seeks feedback on new enforcement guidelines about illegal business agreements

Competition Bureau seeks feedback on new enforcement guidelines about illegal business agreementsFrançais
News provided byCompetition Bureau
Jul 15, 2026, 11:20 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is inviting Canadians to provide feedback on its proposed Cartel Enforcement Guidelines.
The guidelines explain how the Bureau enforces the cartel provisions of the Competition Act.
These provisions address illegal business agreements, such as bid-rigging, price-fixing, market allocation, supply restriction, and wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements. These agreements are criminal offences under the Competition Act and can lead to significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment.
The guidelines offer practical and accessible information as well as examples to help legal practitioners and businesses comply with the law. They are particularly relevant for businesses that interact with competitors and other businesses through collaborations or joint ventures.
The proposed guidelines reflect how the Bureau will approach enforcement of the cartel provisions of the Act until final guidelines are published.
Seeking feedback
The Bureau invites businesses, legal practitioners, procurement authorities, academics, and other interested parties to provide feedback by September 13, 2026, by email to: [email protected]. Submissions will be published on the Bureau's website unless the sender requests confidentiality. The Bureau will review all feedback and publish final guidelines following the consultation.
Quick facts
- Amendments to the Competition Act between 2022 and 2025 have strengthened the framework for addressing anti-competitive conduct, such as illegal business agreements and abuse of market power.
- In response to these changes, the Bureau is issuing two updated enforcement guidelines:
- Cartel Enforcement Guidelines, which cover illegal business agreements,illegal business agreements such as price-fixing, bid-rigging, market allocation, supply restriction, and wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements. These guidelines replace the sections of the Competitor Collaboration Guidelines that apply to the cartel provisions of the Competition Act and the Enforcement Guidelines on wage-fixing and no poaching agreements.
- Anti-competitive Conduct and Agreements Enforcement Guidelines, which explain how we enforce the civil provisions that deal with anti-competitive conduct and agreements. The Bureau held a public consultation on these guidelines, which is now closed.
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The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.
SOURCE Competition Bureau
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