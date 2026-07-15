Competition Bureau seeks feedback on new enforcement guidelines about illegal business agreements

GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is inviting Canadians to provide feedback on its proposed Cartel Enforcement Guidelines.

The guidelines explain how the Bureau enforces the cartel provisions of the Competition Act.

These provisions address illegal business agreements, such as bid-rigging, price-fixing, market allocation, supply restriction, and wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements. These agreements are criminal offences under the Competition Act and can lead to significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

The guidelines offer practical and accessible information as well as examples to help legal practitioners and businesses comply with the law. They are particularly relevant for businesses that interact with competitors and other businesses through collaborations or joint ventures.

The proposed guidelines reflect how the Bureau will approach enforcement of the cartel provisions of the Act until final guidelines are published.

Seeking feedback

The Bureau invites businesses, legal practitioners, procurement authorities, academics, and other interested parties to provide feedback by September 13, 2026, by email to: [email protected]. Submissions will be published on the Bureau's website unless the sender requests confidentiality. The Bureau will review all feedback and publish final guidelines following the consultation.

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The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]