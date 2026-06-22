Competition Bureau advances investigation into Sobeys' use of property controls across Canada

GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained court orders to advance its investigation into Empire Company Limited's use of property controls in Canada. Empire is the parent company of Sobeys, Farm Boy, Safeway, IGA, Foodland and FreshCo, among others.

The Bureau's investigation is examining the company's use of property controls across Canada to assess whether their practices harm competition in the retail grocery industry. Lack of competition in the grocery industry can result in higher prices, lower quality and less availability.

The court orders, granted by the Federal Court, require the production of records, written information and oral testimony relevant to the Bureau's investigation.

Earlier in the investigation, the Bureau obtained an initial court order requiring Empire to produce information focused on property controls in the Halifax Regional Municipality. The new orders will provide the Bureau additional information about the scope of Empire's practices in Canada, including how the company negotiates property controls and their potential impacts on competition across Canada.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time.

The Bureau focuses its work on sectors that matter to Canadians, including those affecting essential household expenses like food.

Quick facts:

Property controls are restrictions on the use of commercial real estate that limit how a property can be used by others. These property controls are common across Canada, especially in retail settings. They can harm competition by making it difficult, or even impossible, for businesses to open new stores.

In June 2023, the Bureau published its grocery market study, which concluded that property controls can limit competition from new grocers and can deny consumers the benefits of competition including lower prices, greater choice and increased innovation.

In June 2024, the Bureau obtained two court orders to advance its investigations into the use of property controls by Sobeys' and Loblaw's parent companies related to property controls in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In January 2025, the Bureau took investigative actions that resulted in Empire agreeing to remove a property control that restricted retail grocery store competition in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta.

In June 2025, the Bureau announced that it continues to monitor Loblaw's public commitment to end property controls in Canada.

The Bureau urges Canadians to report any property controls that may be anti-competitive using the online complaint form.

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The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

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