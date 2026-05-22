GATINEAU, QC, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has reached an agreement with Parrish & Heimbecker, Limited (P&H) to address concerns related to its proposed acquisition of GrainsConnect Canada Operations Inc. (GrainsConnect).

The Bureau found that the transaction would reduce competition for the purchase of wheat from farmers in the region surrounding Reford, Saskatchewan.

Parrish & Heimbecker and GrainsConnect own and operate grain elevators in Western Canada. These elevators are critical infrastructure where farmers sell their crops. Competition between elevators ensures buyers compete for farmers' grain.

To address the Bureau's concerns, P&H has agreed to sell GrainsConnect's grain elevator business in Reford, Saskatchewan to a buyer to be approved by the Commissioner of Competition. The sale will help ensure that farmers in the region continue to benefit from competition when selling wheat and other grains.

Until the sale is completed, the agreement requires P&H to keep the grain elevator business in Reford operating normally.

Quotes

"Competition at the local level matters for Canadian farmers. Competition helps ensure that farmers receive better prices and have more choice when selling their grain."

Jeanne Pratt

Interim Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

Grain elevators are facilities where farmers deliver their grain, oilseeds, and pulses after harvest. Elevator operators purchase the grain from farmers and store it before shipping it for processing or export.

Consent agreements are registered with the Competition Tribunal. They are legally binding and have the force and effect of a court order.

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The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

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