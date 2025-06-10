GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Algorithmic pricing is on the rise worldwide. In sectors ranging from hospitality to concert tickets to ridesharing, businesses are using algorithms to guide pricing strategies for their products or services.

Today, the Competition Bureau has published a discussion paper—Algorithmic Pricing and Competition—for public consultation.

The purpose of the consultation is to strengthen the Bureau's understanding of algorithmic pricing so it can respond swiftly and effectively to this emerging trend.

The discussion paper highlights key questions on algorithmic pricing, including:

how it is used in Canada , and how prevalent it is

, and how prevalent it is where the data for pricing algorithms comes from

how it could impact markets and consumers

what challenges it presents for competition authorities

Those with experience with algorithmic pricing and its potential impacts on competition are invited to provide feedback on these issues or to bring other related issues to the Bureau's attention.

Each submission received by the Bureau will be published on its website unless the provider requests that it be kept confidential.

Feedback can be submitted until July 22:

through our online feedback form, or

by mail to:

Competition Promotion Branch

Competition Bureau

50 Victoria Street

Gatineau, Quebec

K1A 0C9

Commissioner Quote:

"The Competition Bureau is committed to engaging with Canadians on the growing use of AI in our economy. I invite you to share your thoughts and experiences related to algorithmic pricing. By providing feedback, you are supporting our work to ensure a competitive marketplace for consumers and businesses."

