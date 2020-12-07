Competition Bureau seeking input on Canadians' experiences accessing and using digital health services

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Competition Bureau launched a short online survey to learn about Canadians' experiences accessing and using digital health care services.

By filling out this short 5-minute online survey, you can provide feedback that will help guide the Bureau's current market study of Canada's health care sector.

Whether you've used digital health services or not, we want to hear from you!

Through this market study, the Bureau is examining how these types of services can be supported through policies that promote competition. To do that, we need to:

better understand the obstacles that may be impeding access to digital health care, or limiting innovation and choice; and

identify possible opportunities for change.

You can share your experiences by completing the online survey before December 18, 2020.

Quick Facts

Pro-competitive policies in the health care sector can encourage innovation by health care providers and businesses, and lead to more choice, improved quality, and greater access to products and services for Canadians.





Recently, the Bureau received over 30 submissions from interested parties who shared their views on factors that may be impeding access to digital health care, or limiting innovation and choice in Canada's health care sector.





health care sector. Market studies allow the Bureau to assess a sector from a competition perspective to determine whether changes to policies can foster the entry and expansion of new and more efficient ways of delivering products and services.

