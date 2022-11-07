Competition Bureau rescinds temporary guidance on competitor collaborations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Français
Nov 07, 2022, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Effective today, the Competition Bureau has rescinded the temporary guidance on competitor collaborations provided to businesses to support crisis response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic may have called for the rapid establishment of business collaborations to ensure the supply of products and services that were critical to Canadians. In response, the Bureau had issued a statement recognizing these unprecedented circumstances.
The Bureau has determined that the exceptional conditions and challenges that led to this guidance are no longer applicable.
