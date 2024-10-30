Competition Bureau recommends increasing competition in the sale of pet medication
Mandating the supply of pet medication to pharmacists would improve competition and consumer choice.
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - In recent years, more Canadians have brought pets into their homes. But Canadians' choice of where to fill their pet's prescriptions is often limited to veterinary offices – which can mean fewer options and higher prices.
Today, the Competition Bureau has published an analysis of the pet pharmaceutical sector, titled Pets, vets and meds: The case for more competition. It examines the business practice in Canada of "exclusive distribution," where pharmaceutical manufacturers sell only to distributors, and distributors sell only to veterinarians.
The Bureau's analysis makes one recommendation: for provincial and territorial governments to consider mandating the supply of pet medications to pharmacists. Allowing pharmacists to enter the market has the potential to increase convenience and give Canadian pet owners more choice at competitive prices.
The analysis is based on research and interviews with a wide range of industry stakeholders across Canada, including veterinarians, pharmacists, regulatory colleges, provincial agencies, professional associations and animal owners associations.
"As costs for pet care have increased, Canadians are concerned about affordability and availability of services. Mandating the supply of pet medications to pharmacists would improve competition. We are encouraging provincial pet healthcare regulators to apply a competition lens when evaluating what is best for their jurisdictions."
Matthew Boswell,
Commissioner of Competition
- At the federal level, Health Canada regulates prescription medication, including pet pharmaceuticals. The Veterinary Drugs Directorate grants approval of veterinary drugs. At the provincial level, regulatory colleges oversee both veterinarians and pharmacists.
- This analysis expands on the Competition Bureau's previous advocacy work concerning pet medication, including the recent letter to the Ontario Standing Committee on the Interior on Bill 171 – Enhancing Professional Care for Animals Act, 2024 and the 2023 comments to the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs for its consultation on the Modernization of the Regulation of the Veterinary Profession.
The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.
