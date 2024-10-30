Competition Bureau recommends increasing competition in the sale of pet medication

Mandating the supply of pet medication to pharmacists would improve competition and consumer choice.

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - In recent years, more Canadians have brought pets into their homes. But Canadians' choice of where to fill their pet's prescriptions is often limited to veterinary offices – which can mean fewer options and higher prices.

Today, the Competition Bureau has published an analysis of the pet pharmaceutical sector, titled Pets, vets and meds: The case for more competition. It examines the business practice in Canada of "exclusive distribution," where pharmaceutical manufacturers sell only to distributors, and distributors sell only to veterinarians.

Allowing pharmacists to enter the market has the potential to give pet owners more choice Post this

The Bureau's analysis makes one recommendation: for provincial and territorial governments to consider mandating the supply of pet medications to pharmacists. Allowing pharmacists to enter the market has the potential to increase convenience and give Canadian pet owners more choice at competitive prices.

The analysis is based on research and interviews with a wide range of industry stakeholders across Canada, including veterinarians, pharmacists, regulatory colleges, provincial agencies, professional associations and animal owners associations.

Quotes

"As costs for pet care have increased, Canadians are concerned about affordability and availability of services. Mandating the supply of pet medications to pharmacists would improve competition. We are encouraging provincial pet healthcare regulators to apply a competition lens when evaluating what is best for their jurisdictions."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

Related products

Associated links

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]