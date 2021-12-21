A review of the proposed merger concluded that it would result in a likely substantial lessening of competition for price assessments in the energy, coal and petrochemical sectors, which are used by Canadian companies.

The elimination of head-to-head competition between the companies would leave few effective remaining competitors for price assessments in these sectors.

To resolve the Bureau's concerns, S&P Global has agreed to sell certain assets to an acceptable buyer. These include IHSM's Oil Price Information Services business, including its PetroChem Wire division, and its Coal, Metals and Mining business.

The Commissioner has approved News Corporation (News Corp) as the buyer of these assets. The sale to News Corp is expected to proceed following the completion of the merger and the Commissioner is satisfied it will address the Bureau's competition concerns in Canada.

The complete agreement will soon be available on the website of the Competition Tribunal.

On November 30, 2020 , S&P Global and IHSM entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately US$44 billion ( C$56 billion ).





Customers of commodity price assessments include: refiners and suppliers; wholesalers; retailers; traders and transportation service providers; terminals and pipelines; governments; financial institutions; mining companies; power generators; and steel mills.





Given the global nature of the transaction, the Bureau cooperated with its international counterparts, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.K Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission.





A consent agreement has the force and effect of a court order once it is registered with the Competition Tribunal.

