GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau, alongside the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the Federal Economic Competition Commission of Mexico, launched a joint initiative today to detect and combat anti-competitive conduct by businesses and individuals involved in providing goods and services related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Collaboration with American and Mexican competition authorities will allow the Bureau to be better equipped to combat illegal business practices such as price or wage fixing, bid rigging and market allocation.

The Bureau encourages anyone who suspects or possesses information regarding illegal agreements between competitors to report it on its website. The Bureau conducts its investigations in private and strives to protect the anonymity of those who submit information.

Illegal agreements undermine fair competition, threaten the integrity of markets, increase the cost and risk of doing business, and undermine public confidence.

Quotes

"Strong cooperation among law enforcers and partner organizations is key to ensuring that illegal conduct is investigated and that appropriate action is taken. The Competition Bureau will do everything in its power to pursue those who seek to unjustly profit from the World Cup."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

"This historic event, hosted together by three different nations for the first time, will be an exciting time for fans and bring millions of dollars in economic growth to cities all across America. The Antitrust Division will be vigilant in detecting anti-competitive conduct by any businesses and individuals that exploit the economic opportunities created by the games, and we look forward to working with our partners in Mexico and Canada on this effort."

Jonathan Kanter

Assistant Attorney General of the United States Justice Department's Antitrust Division

"As an authority, we have set out to make the benefits of competition tangible for the population. For Mexico, competition in soccer means passion and enjoyment. Just as in the World Cup, for competition to happen in the economic markets, a level playing field for all those interested in offering their goods and services should be guaranteed. Today we announce a historic collaboration to promote the inclusive benefits of economic and sports competition. In this regard, Cofece will be as vigilant as ever to guarantee that the economic benefits derived from this event are not affected by anti-competitive conducts that could harm both local and international fans. We will work alongside the US and Canadian Antitrust Agencies to ensure that, no matter where, all markets are working in a competitive and efficient way during this historic event."

Andrea Marván

Chairwoman of the Federal Economic Competition Commission of Mexico (Cofece)

Quick facts

Over the course of June and July 2026 , the World Cup games will be held in 16 cities across Canada ( Toronto and Vancouver ), the United States and Mexico .

, the World Cup games will be held in 16 cities across ( and ), and . The games are expected to generate a large amount of business contracts across a wide range of sectors, including the construction, entertainment, and tourism industries.

The Competition Act prohibits collusion between business competitors.

prohibits collusion between business competitors. Those who have information about a possible violation of the Competition Act are encouraged to contact the Competition Bureau. The Bureau keeps the identity of whistleblowers confidential.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

