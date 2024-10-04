GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Commissioner of Competition, Matthew Boswell, attended the G7 Competition Authorities and Policymakers' Summit to discuss the competition concerns raised by the rapid development and uptake of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, and their impact on AI-related markets and across our economies.

The Summit provided a unique opportunity for G7 competition authorities to discuss common concerns around AI and competition. Building shared knowledge and collaboration with G7 partners is critical. This allows us to address business activities in the development of AI, which often cross borders and raise competition and contestability issues across jurisdictions.

At the Summit, G7 competition authorities and policymakers noted the importance of guiding the development of AI in a responsible and ethical manner. They also committed to advancing global cooperation to ensure that AI systems are developed and used in ways that respect human dignity, promote fairness, and foster inclusive economic growth. In alignment with the Hiroshima Process International Guiding Principles for Advanced AI system, they emphasized the need for a coordinated international effort in promoting responsible AI practices.

The G7 competition authorities and policymakers have made a commitment to the following guiding principles to ensure that citizens reap the benefits of AI:

Fair Competition: Making sure AI markets stay open and fair.

Market Entry and Opportunity: Making it easier for new companies to enter the market.

Consumer Choice and Interests: Making sure consumers have clear and correct information.

Interoperability: Making sure AI systems can work with each other.

Innovation: Creating conditions to support new ideas, technologies and business models.

Transparency and Accountability: Holding AI companies responsible for their actions.

The Bureau's contributions to the G7 Working Group and Summit build upon our recent work on AI, including Canada's Competition Summit 2024: Market Dynamics in the AI Era and our consultation on Artificial Intelligence and competition.

Quotes

"Addressing the challenges and opportunities from the widespread adoption of AI technologies is a top priority for the Bureau and is critical for Canadian consumers and businesses. I would like to thank Italy's Autoritá Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato for hosting these discussions. I am pleased to continue the work with our G7 partners to keep pace with the growth of AI technologies and their impacts across our economies."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

The Group of 7 (G7) consists of Canada , France , Germany , Italy , Japan , the United Kingdom and the United States of America , as well as the European Union.

, , , , , the and , as well as the European Union. Earlier this year, G7 competition authorities started a Working Group on AI. The group investigated potential competition issues related to Generative AI and algorithms. While AI could hold genuinely transformative promise for our societies and economies, the Working Group also identified several major competition concerns surrounding the AI industry, particularly with Generative AI.

As part of Italy's 2024 G7 Presidency, the Italian Competition Authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato) hosted this G7 Competition Authorities and Policymakers' Summit on October 3 and 4 in Rome .

2024 G7 Presidency, the Italian Competition Authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato) hosted this G7 Competition Authorities and Policymakers' Summit on and 4 in . The G7 competition authorities are: Autoritá Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato ( Italy ), Autorité de la Concurrence ( France ), Bundeskartellamt ( Germany ), Competition Bureau ( Canada ), Competition and Markets Authority ( United Kingdom ), Department of Justice ( United States of America ), Directorate General for Competition (European Commission), Federal Trade Commission ( United States of America ) and Japan Fair Trade Commission ( Japan ).

