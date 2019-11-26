Competition Bureau of Canada brief - Videotron's strong market presence helps lower wireless prices

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron is pleased to note that it is cited as an example in the conclusions of a brief filed with the CRTC by the Competition Bureau of Canada. The federal agency's submission finds that the presence of a strong 4th player in a market has the direct effect of lowering prices for wireless services. According to the Bureau, wireless prices can be 35% to 40% lower in a market where there is a regional facilities-based carrier such as Videotron.

"Quebecers pay less for wireless services than people in other parts of the country because of Videotron's strong presence," said Jean-François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron. "We are pleased to see that, like Videotron, the Competition Bureau of Canada understands the importance of fostering healthy competition while maintaining a favourable environment for investment in wireless infrastructure. Videotron is proud of the world-class network it has built over the past few years. We have our sights set firmly on the future and will continue innovating to offer our customers the best prices, services and products on the market."

Videotron has spent more than $2.5 billion since 2008 to build out its wireless network and has created thousands of jobs across Québec.

About Videotron

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,545,200 cable and IP television customers, while Club illico, the over-the-top video service, had 443,500 members. Videotron is also the Quebec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,724,300 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,288,700 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,052,700 Quebec households and organizations. Videotron was recognized amongst Canada's top 100 employers as well as Montréal's top employers.

