Competition Bureau makes recommendations for unlocking the power of data to drive innovative digital health care services in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau published recommendations today for increasing the availability and adoption of innovative digital health care services in Canada.

Unlocking the power of health data is the first of three reports emerging from the Bureau's digital health care market study. The in-depth study examined how pro‑competitive policies can foster innovation and bring about greater choice and access to digital health care services for Canadians.

The report focuses on electronic medical record systems, which are used by family doctors and other primary health care providers to store medical histories, lab results and other information. The Bureau found that there are significant barriers that prevent new companies from entering the Canadian market with competitive and innovative new products.

The Bureau's report outlines key steps policymakers can take to make it easier for Canada's health care systems to safely and securely share health information. This outcome would promote increased competition in the sector, benefiting all Canadians by paving the way for innovative new digital health care solutions.

"The pandemic has highlighted the important role technology and innovation can play in helping Canadians access vital health care services. Our study has identified several ways policymakers can take action to unlock the power of health data, bringing big benefits to Canadians by driving increased innovation in digital health care services."

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of digital health care, increased the need for technologies and tools to support the delivery of care through digital means, and highlighted the importance of a regulatory landscape that is nimble and responsive to a rapidly evolving sector.

The Competition Bureau's digital health care market study examined how pro‑competitive policies can foster innovation and bring about greater choice and access to digital health care services for Canadians.

In its advocacy role, the Competition Bureau identifies barriers to competition in different sectors of the economy, and makes recommendations to policymakers on how to reduce these barriers.

Market studies allow the Competition Bureau to examine an industry from a competition perspective in order to identify relevant laws, policies, regulations or other factors that may impede competition.

