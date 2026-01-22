GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Algorithmic pricing is on the rise worldwide. In sectors ranging from hospitality to concert tickets to ridesharing, businesses are using algorithms to guide pricing strategies for their products or services.

Today, the Competition Bureau published a What We Heard report highlighting the feedback received through its recent public consultation on algorithmic pricing and competition .

The Bureau received more than 100 submissions from a range of domestic and international respondents, including individuals, businesses, industry associations, members of the academic and legal communities, and consumer interest groups.

The report outlines the main issues that they raised and the four key themes echoed in their feedback:

Dynamically setting or recommending prices creates market efficiencies.

Algorithmic pricing can lead to anticompetitive behaviour.

A lack of data transparency could harm consumers, workers and competition.

Government regulations should address anticompetitive conduct without stifling innovation.

The purpose of the consultation was for the Bureau to build a robust understanding of algorithmic pricing so we could respond swiftly and effectively to this emerging trend. We thank all those who provided feedback.

Quote

"Algorithmic pricing can improve efficiency and choice, but it also presents risks related to fairness, transparency, and competition. We will continue to engage with partners, the international community, market participants and Canadians as we advance our understanding of these emerging competition issues."

Jeanne Pratt

Acting Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

The Bureau consulted on its Algorithmic pricing and competition: Discussion paper from June 10 to August 4, 2025.

All submissions received as part of this consultation are available to the public, except where confidentiality was specifically requested.

In January 2025, the Bureau also issued a report summarizing feedback on artificial intelligence (AI) and competition following its consultation.

Related products

Associated links

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

X (Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]