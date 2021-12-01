GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Competition is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lilla D. Csorgo as the Competition Bureau's new T.D. MacDonald Chair in Industrial Economics.

Dr. Csorgo will act as the Bureau's Chief Economist for a one-year term starting in early December, providing advice to the Commissioner on economic matters relating to the Bureau's investigations and litigation, as well as competition policy matters.

Dr. Csorgo returns to Canada from abroad, where she has most recently worked as a Senior Consultant at a global consulting firm.

Her appointment also marks a return to the Bureau, where she held the T.D. MacDonald Chair from 2007 to 2009.

In an extensive career, Dr. Csorgo has been Head of Economics with the Hong Kong Competition Commission; Chief Economist at the New Zealand Commerce Commission, and Economist Member with the Canadian Competition Tribunal.

She has lectured at various Canadian, New Zealand and Hong Kong universities, and conducted training seminars and workshops, including for the OECD and the World Bank.

Dr. Csorgo holds a BA from McGill University and a PhD in Economics from the University of Toronto.

Quotes

"We very much welcome the return of Lilla D. Csorgo as the T.D. MacDonald Chair in Industrial Economics. The Bureau's competition enforcement, as well as advocacy, competition promotion and policy matters, will benefit from her wealth of knowledge and experience."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

Quick Facts

The T.D. MacDonald Chair in Industrial Economics was established in 1990 and is named after the late T.D. MacDonald, in honour of his extensive contributions to modern competition law in Canada .

. Competition underpins a productive, innovative and resilient economy, and policies that support competition can accelerate Canada's post-pandemic economic recovery.

post-pandemic economic recovery. Headed by the Commissioner of Competition, the Bureau administers and enforces the Competition Act, the Consumer Packaging and Labelling Act (except as it relates to food), the Textile Labelling Act and the Precious Metals Marking Act.

