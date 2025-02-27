GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell and Chief Executive Sarah Cardell of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to strengthen cooperation between the agencies. The signing took place at the CMA offices in London, United Kingdom.

Canada and the United Kingdom have a deep, wide-ranging relationship built on strong historic ties and shared values. This includes working together to protect and promote competition for consumers and businesses. The MOU will increase the cooperation and coordination of competition law enforcement between our two countries.

Through the MOU, the Competition Bureau and CMA will meet on a regular basis to:

exchange information on enforcement efforts and priorities;

exchange information on economic sectors;

discuss how they are promoting and advocating for competition; and,

discuss enforcement policy issues.

International cooperation is a crucial part of competition law enforcement. Business activities often cross borders and can raise similar competition issues across jurisdictions.

Quotes

"Business crosses borders and anticompetitive conduct does as well. That is why it is more important than ever that we work closely with our international partners. I want to thank the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority for their deep commitment to international cooperation, and I look forward to the results of our efforts to protect and promote competition."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition, Competition Bureau Canada

Quick facts

The CMA is an independent non-ministerial department. Their mandate is to help people, businesses and the UK economy by promoting competitive markets and tackling unfair behaviour.

This will be the Competition Bureau's second international cooperation MOU with the CMA. In 2022, Competition Bureau and CMA signed the Multilateral Mutual Assistance and Cooperation Framework for Competition Authorities (MMAC) - Memorandum of Understanding.The MMAC aims to strengthen cooperation between the competition authorities of five jurisdictions: Canada , Australia , New Zealand , the UK and the United States .

Related products

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

X (Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]