Competition Bureau advises the CRTC on promoting wholesale internet competition

GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Competition Bureau provided a submission to the CRTC for its Review of the wholesale high-speed access service framework.

Wholesale access promotes competition for vital telecommunications services across Canada. This framework supports competition by making it easier for other firms to compete with network operators.

As part of its comments, the Bureau:

Recommends how to analyze the state of competition in the internet industry in Canada .

. Provides considerations for the design of the framework.

Identifies ways to boost competition, including how to reduce switching costs for consumers wishing to change internet providers.

The Bureau applauds the CRTC's decision to review this framework to continue to effectively support competition.

Greater competition means lower prices, increased consumer choice, and higher levels of innovation across the telecommunications industry.

The Bureau will study the responses to this CRTC review to give future advice on improving competition between internet service providers.

Quotes

"Canadians rely on the internet for work, school and other vital services. That's why we remain committed to supporting the development of frameworks that promote competition in this industry─ to achieve lower prices, greater choice and innovation."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

