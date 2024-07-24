Competition Bureau advances an investigation into Kalibrate's gas pricing services

GATINEAU, QC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained a court order to gather information and advance an ongoing investigation into Kalibrate's data, pricing and consultation services. Kalibrate offers services to a variety of industries, including the Canadian retail gas industry.

The order, granted by the Federal Court of Canada, requires Kalibrate to produce records and written information relevant to the Bureau's investigation.

The investigation relates to how Kalibrate provides pricing guidance to gas station operators, as well as visibility on their competitors through its various products.

The Bureau is looking to determine whether these products have an adverse effect on competition between gas stations in Canada. There is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time.

Quick Facts

Kalibrate's primary business in Canada includes data services in relation to retail gas and diesel, such as providing competitive intelligence, location consulting, and pricing services.

includes data services in relation to retail gas and diesel, such as providing competitive intelligence, location consulting, and pricing services. Kalibrate Canada is a subsidiary of Kalibrate Technologies Ltd., a UK-based company that provides data and consulting services to a variety of industries.

Kalibrate also holds an extensive historical database on the Canadian retail gas and diesel market, including from its acquisition of Kent Group Ltd.

Court orders are one of several tools that give the Bureau the ability to gather the necessary information required to perform thorough investigations and to take effective enforcement action when warranted.

Associated links

For general enquiries, please contact:

Enquiries | Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]