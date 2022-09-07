GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Experts will explore the role of competition in the transition to a greener and more sustainable economy

On September 20, 2022, the Competition Bureau will host the Competition and Green Growth Summit, a full day event open to everyone virtually. The Summit will bring together international experts from various competition authorities, regulators, businesses, non-governmental organizations, lawyers and academics, to discuss the interaction between competition law and policy, and sustainability.

The Summit will feature three discussion panels, including an enforcers roundtable. Each panel will explore tools and strategies available to governments and competition agencies in the transition to a greener economy.

Panel 1: A green future: competition policy and competitiveness

The kickoff panel will provide context on the transition to a greener economy. Panelists will explore the role of competition to achieve the government's greener growth and sustainability goals, and to enhance Canada's global competitiveness. Featuring:

Paul Halucha , Associate Deputy Minister at Environment and Climate Change Canada

, Associate Deputy Minister at Environment and Climate Change Canada Sarah Keyes , Chief Executive Officer of ESG Global Advisors

, Chief Executive Officer of ESG Global Advisors Christopher Ragan , Associate Professor and founding Director of McGill University's Max Bell School of Public Policy

, Associate Professor and founding Director of of Public Policy Craig Alexander , Chief Economist and Executive Advisor at Deloitte Canada

Panel 2: Enforcers roundtable: Perspective from competition agencies

Senior officials from international competition agencies will discuss the practical aspects of environmental considerations in competition enforcement. Featuring:

Olivier Guersent, Director-General of the Directorate General for Competition at the European Commission

Karina Lubell , Chief of the Competition Policy and Advocacy Section at the US Department of Justice

, Chief of the Competition Policy and Advocacy Section at the US Department of Justice Laureen Kapin , Assistant Director of International Consumer Protection at the US Federal Trade Commission

, Assistant Director of International Consumer Protection at the US Federal Trade Commission Sandrine Delarue , Assistant Director in the Policy and International Team at the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority

Panel 3: Competition enforcement in a greener economy

The last panel will discuss the role of competition enforcement in the transition to a greener economy. Topics will include enforcement against greenwashing and business collaborations. Featuring:

Margaret Sanderson , Vice President, Practice Leader of Antitrust and Competition Economics at Charles Rivers Associates

, Vice President, Practice Leader of Antitrust and Competition Economics at Charles Rivers Associates Kate McNeece , Partner in McCarthy Tétrault LLP's Competition/Antitrust & Foreign Investment Group

, Partner in McCarthy Tétrault LLP's Competition/Antitrust & Foreign Investment Group Grant Bishop , Founder and Chief Nerd at KnightFork

, Founder and Chief Nerd at KnightFork Denise Hearn , co-author of The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Competition

Canada and other countries around the world are taking significant action to move towards a greener economy.

Registration is free and open to everyone virtually. To attend, participants must fill out this online form.

