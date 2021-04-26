This site, which is named Pôle des entreprises de la Capitale-Nationale (Capitale-Nationale Region Enterprise Hub), results from the collaboration of the following companies: iA Financial Group, the Port of Quebec and its partners (Groupe Desgagnés, Groupe Océan, QSL, G3 Canada Limited, IMTT, Béton provincial), Beneva (which results from the merger of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance), Promutuel Insurance, Beenox and Coveo. This group of businesses is working closely with the Quebec City CIUSSS (integrated university health and social services centre).

The Capitale-Nationale Region Enterprise Hub will be located in the new cruise terminal at the Port of Quebec, located at pier 30, 300 de l'Estuaire Street (see the attached map). The Port of Quebec has graciously offered this exceptional site which features large and quality accommodations as well as free parking.

The Capitale-Nationale Region Enterprise Hub will be open to the population of the Capitale-Nationale region, including some 15,000 employees of the participating companies and the members of their immediate family, while respecting the order of priority set by the Government of Quebec.

In total, it is expected that the Capitale-Nationale Region Enterprise Hub will have the capacity to vaccinate approximately 25,000 people (50,000 doses of vaccine), starting the end of May. The Hub should be in service until the end of September. The participating companies have committed to assuming the costs of setting up and operating the Hub, which includes the site, personnel and all logistical support.

Reservations for vaccination will be available, at a later date, via the Ministry of Health and Social Service's Clic Santé platform.

More details regarding the Capitale-Nationale Region Enterprise Hub will be made available as soon as possible.

Quotes from the leaders of the participating companies:

"iA Financial Group's purpose is to give our clients peace of mind. Participating in the vaccination effort is our way of contributing to this peace of mind, for our employees and our community."

- Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group

"The Quebec Port Authority and its partners have been actively participating in this initiative since its genesis and are happy to be able to contribute to this show of solidarity by volunteering the use of its new ferry terminal and mobilizing its operational and security teams for this vaccination hub. This initiative is natural for us and we commit ourselves every day to guaranteeing the health and safety of all essential workers on the ground, visitors and crew. It is quite natural that impetus lends a helping hand to the community in Quebec City."

- Mario Girard, Managing Director, Quebec Port Authority

"I'm very happy and proud that Beneva is joining this shared effort to support the deployment of the vaccination in the Quebec region. The health crisis has affected us all for over a year. It is vital for our organization to act in solidarity and contribute to activities that will make it possible to get people back to their regular lives as soon as possible. By working together, we will come out of the pandemic."

- Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO, Beneva

"Promutuel Insurance is proud to take part in the Quebec vaccination effort against COVID-19. More than ever, solidarity and cooperation must be at the forefront of our actions to help slow the spread of the virus. This joint effort by companies in the Quebec region is a great example of solidarity and we are happy to be a part of it, as much for employees and their families as for our community."

- Geneviève Fortier, CEO, Promutuel Insurance

"Since the beginning of he pandemic, we have deployed multiple efforts to guarantee the health and safety of all our employees, who are our key priority. We now want to make an extra effort by contributing to this show of solidarity in Quebec City so that we can fight this global pandemic together."

- Nour Polloni, Co-Studio Head and Thomas Wilson, Co-Studio Head, Beenox

"For Desgagnés, contributing to the health and wellbeing of the community through vaccination is more than just a duty, it's a privilege."

- Louis-Marie Beaulieu, Chair of the Board and CEO, Desgagnés

"As an essential actor in ensuring the continuity of the maritime logistical and supply chain, it is important for us to contribute to the collective vaccination effort while guaranteeing the health and safety of our workers and their families."

- Jacques Tanguay, President and CEO, Groupe Océan

"The health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities in which we are present is always a priority. We are happy to roll up our sleeves and participate in this major collective vaccination logistical mission by supporting the efficient and rapid deployment of the vaccine, accessible across the region so that we can finally hope for better days."

- Robert Bellisle, President and CEO, QSL

"For G3 Canada, health and safety are priority number one and we are happy to contribute to this collective effort to guarantee the health and safety of our community."

- Philippe Bélanger, Director of Operations – Eastern Canada, G3 Canada Limited

"IMMT-Québec's priority has always been the health and safety of its employees. This is why we quickly agreed to actively participate in this vaccination centre project. We hope the efforts of all those involved in this project will make a difference in the fight against the global pandemic and allow our valued employees and fellow citizens in the Capitale-Nationale region to return to a normal life as quickly as possible."

- Mike Kelly, Vice-President and Terminal Director, IMTT-Québec

"We are very proud to participate in the Capitale-Nationale Region Enterprise Hub vaccination effort, which will help protect the health of our invaluable employees as well as our whole community.

- André Bélanger, President, Béton Provincial

"We are proud that Coveo is able to play an active role in this vaccination effort. By uniting with several companies from the Capitale-Nationale area, we are happy to contribute and give people in the area, our employees and members of their families access to the vaccine. This last year has been very challenging for everyone and we are honoured, through this initiative, to give people the hope of a safe and healthy future.

- Louis Têtu, CEO, Coveo

