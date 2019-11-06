Compact Meets Utility: Introducing Kubota's New MX Series

Versatility and Ease of Operation, Implement & Attachment Use

The MX Series tractors are designed for versatility and ease of operation. Each tractor in the new MX Series can be customized to meet the needs of each customer with a category I & II three-point hitch, two- or four-wheel drive models, gear drive or HST transmission, and ROPS or CAB options. With a maximum lift capacity of 24 inches behind the lift point of 2,310 pounds, the MX Series allows for a wide range of implements. Equipped with an electric-over hydraulic PTO switch, the live-independent PTO is easy to use; simply "push and turn" to start or "push" to stop.

Economy Meets Utility: Introducing Kubota's New MX Series

Many performance-matched implements & attachments are available for the MX Series, making it the ultimate package for a wide range of jobs. Kubota's LA1065 front loader was specifically engineered for the MX Series, thus optimizing the loader's full capabilities. With a high lift capacity, lift height, and breakout force, the LA1065 provides the power needed for those heavy-duty jobs. The LA1065 loader features simultaneous lift and dump of the loader and bucket. The standard 2-lever quick coupler allows for easy attachment and detachment of front attachments like grapple buckets or bale spears. In addition, available for the ROPS models, the BH92 Backhoe is performance-matched to deliver more power and greater capacity with over nine feet of digging depth.

Affordability From the Start and For the Long Haul

The MX Series is competitively priced and designed to withstand heavy use over many years, adding to the value and affordability of the Series. With more than 50 optional accessories to add on to the tractor, the MX Series can be customized according to a range of applications and criteria, increasing its overall value. The MX Series is designed to minimize maintenance with a metal one-piece hood, fenders and platform; powerful and durable Kubota diesel engine; and protected hydraulic hoses. The MX Series also offers an affordable choice of gear drive or hydrostatic (HST) transmission. The Synchro-Shuttle gear drive transmission gives the operator total control over the power to maximize productivity, especially in loader work. The HST transmission provides smooth performance and control, as well as reduced vibration and fatigue for greater operator comfort. Cab units start at $44,969.

Year-Round Comfort with Optional Cab and other Features

The MX Series is built to deliver comfort with CAB or ROPS models available. The feature-packed cab is ready to take on any task; combined with having a premium Kubota diesel engine, the cab is quiet, with little to no vibration for a smoother, more comfortable ride. No matter how cold, hot, wet or dusty, this cab can withstand the elements. The wide deck enables safe and easy mounting and dismounting, and the 30 spacious inches between fenders gives the operator all the room needed to work in comfort. In addition, the easy-to-operate pendulum pedals optimize legroom. A new high-back suspension seat offers greater comfort, even after a long day's work. Customization options include additional accessories such as a radio, air-ride seat, side mirrors, rear work lights and many more.

The MX Series is the ultimate package when it comes to an affordable and year-round tractor that can easily fit both larger compact applications and smaller utility applications.

About Kubota Canada

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is a subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota-engineered and manufactured equipment, which includes a complete line of tractors (up to 210-horsepower), performance-matched implements, compact and utility tractors, compact construction, landscaping and public work equipment, residential lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, visit: kubota.ca.

Product Description, MX Series

Kubota's new MX Series is comprised of two models, the MX5400 and the MX6000, ranging from 55.5 to 63.4 gross engine horsepower and now both available with an optional factory cab. The MX Series is designed for both residential and commercial needs, including land maintenance, feeding livestock, landscaping and municipal applications. The MX Series tractors are designed for versatility and ease of operation. Each tractor in the new MX Series can be customized to meet the needs of each customer with a category I & II three-point hitch, two- or four-wheel drive models, gear drive or HST transmission, and ROPS or CAB options. The new MX Series tractors will be available at Kubota dealerships nationwide starting in November of 2019.

