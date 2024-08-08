Community Projects Support EV Awareness and Uptake Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Thousands of Canadian manufacturing jobs are being created across the Electric Vehicle (EV) supply chain, and hundreds of thousands of Canadian families are making the switch to an EV every year. Electric vehicles help families save thousands of dollars in gas money every year. At the same time, communities are seeing electric and hydrogen buses, and e-bikes provide low-cost transportation options for Canadians of all ages and incomes. As Canadians take advantage of these technologies, the Government of Canada is investing to help ensure more communities have access to current information and opportunities.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a federal investment of $7.5 million to various organizations to raise awareness and educate Canadians about zero-emission vehicles (ZEV), including public charging and refueling infrastructure, and clean fuels. This funding will support a variety of initiatives including mechanical training for students and EV test-drives in Edmonton, charger and use guides for first-time EV drivers in Dartmouth, and e-bike safety courses across British Columbia.

The projects will help address challenges related to awareness, knowledge, confidence and adoption of ZEVs, lower-carbon trucks, and clean fuels through outreach, education, and capacity-building activities.

Federal funding for these projects was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emissions Vehicles Awareness Initiative (ZEVAI).

"As Canadians use more e-bikes, e-buses, EVs, and chargers, the Government of Canada is investing in information and opportunities that will put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future for all our communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

total greenhouse gas emissions. Phasing in 100-percent new electric vehicle sales by 2035 is projected to reduce over 360 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, avoiding almost $100 billion in global damages.

in global damages. The Zero Emission Transit Fund is helping electrify public transit and school buses across Canada who are electrifying their fleets, achieving Canada's goal of deploying over 5,000 zero emission buses.

who are electrifying their fleets, achieving goal of deploying over 5,000 zero emission buses. The Government of Canada has allocated over $1 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

has allocated over in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program provides funding to support the installation of EV chargers in multi-unit residential buildings, at workplaces, on-street, at public places and where EV fleets are serviced.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank's (CIB) Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure initiative was created to invest in large-scale ZEV charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure across Canada that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

that is revenue-generating and in the public interest. To date, the CIB has announced funding for 4,000 fast chargers through two projects with Flo and Parkland.

The Government of Canada's Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program has helped over 300,000 drivers make the switch through incentives of up to $5,000 .

Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program has helped over 300,000 drivers make the switch through incentives of up to . Provincial incentive programs are also available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV.

Over 50 models qualify for the federal iZEV purchase incentive in 2023, which is an 80-percent increase from 2019.

