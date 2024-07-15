Community Living Toronto Announces John H. Tory as New Chair of the Patron's Council

Tory Brings Wealth of Experience to Leadership Role

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Community Living Toronto (CLTO) is pleased to announce the appointment of John H. Tory as the new Chair of its Patron's Council, succeeding Duncan Jackman, who has served with distinction and dedication over the past two decades.

Photo of John H. Tory (middle) with members of the Patron’s Council of Community Living Toronto (CNW Group/Community Living Toronto)

In a statement released today, Tory expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I am honoured to take on the role of Chair of the Patron's Council. Community Living Toronto has a remarkable history of advocacy and supporting people living with an intellectual disability, and I am excited to contribute to its mission and help drive its vision for an inclusive society."

John Tory served as Mayor of Toronto from 2014 to 2023. Prior to serving as Mayor, he enjoyed a diverse and successful career in law, business, broadcasting and corporate governance. This has included service on major Canadian Boards such as Rogers, Metro and Cara. He has also been a continuous community volunteer, co-founder of Civic Action, and co-chairing numerous fundraising campaigns for organizations ranging from the United Way to St Michael's Hospital to the Toronto International Film Festival. He also served as volunteer Chair and Commissioner of the Canadian Football League.

Valérie Picher, the Board Chair of Community Living Toronto, warmly welcomed John Tory, stating, "We are delighted to welcome John Tory as the new Chair of our Patron's Council. His leadership and dedication to community service are well-known, and we look forward to working together to further our goals."

Picher also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chair, Duncan Jackman who will remain as a member of the Council, for his years of dedicated service. "We owe a debt of gratitude to Duncan Jackman for his tireless work and the significant impact he has made during his tenure as Chair. His contributions have been instrumental in our success, and we thank him for his unwavering support."

John Tory is no stranger to the community living movement. Two of his close relatives, one on each side of his family lived with developmental disabilities. His two grandmothers were both involved in the movement and John himself has been a member of our Patron's Council since its inception, having also served as Chair of our Night of the Stars fundraiser.

This long-standing history and understanding will help Tory to be a strong advocate for Community Living which will be joined with his many other positions of community leadership and philanthropy.

"With his expertise and vision, we are confident that the Patron's Council will continue to thrive and make a meaningful difference. This leadership transition marks a new chapter for Community Living Toronto as it continues to advocate for and support people with intellectual disabilities, fostering a community where everyone belongs," says Brad Saunders, CEO, Community Living Toronto.

About the Patron's Council

The Patron's Council plays a crucial role in supporting Community Living Toronto's mission of fostering inclusive communities by supporting the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability. Established in 1998, to celebrate Community Living Toronto's 50th anniversary, the Council collaborates with community partners, business leaders, and philanthropists to make a significant impact on the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and their families. The Patrons have shown exemplary leadership, dedication, and vision in making an impact both within and beyond the Community Living Toronto community.

About Community Living Toronto

Community Living Toronto has long been a source of support for people with an intellectual disability and their families since 1948. Community Living Toronto offers a wide range of services including respite, person-directed planning, employment supports, supported living, and community-based activities.

Community Living Toronto is proud to support over 4,000 people with an intellectual disability, and their families in more than 80 locations across Toronto. The "community living movement" began with families who wanted their children to live in the community, rather than institutions. Today, Community Living Toronto continues to advocate for inclusive communities and support the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability.

