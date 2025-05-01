Community Living Toronto Launches #WeAllBelong Campaign to Celebrate Community Living Month

Fostering Inclusion, Equity and Belonging for All

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Community Living Toronto is pleased to launch its campaign #WeAllBelong in celebration of Community Living Month, an initiative that takes place every May, to recognize and celebrate the contributions of people with intellectual disabilities. This year's campaign calls on everyone to champion inclusion, celebrate diversity, and take meaningful steps toward a more equitable society. The campaign is also a shoutout to our partners, supporters, and community members whose contributions drive meaningful change and help us create more inclusive communities where everyone can thrive.

Photo of Brad Saunders, CEO, Community Living Toronto, along with people supported and CLTO team members. (CNW Group/Community Living Toronto)

"Community Living Month reminds us that inclusion isn't just a goal, it's a commitment we live by every day," says Brad Saunders, CEO of Community Living Toronto. "When people with intellectual disabilities are truly seen, heard, and valued, our communities grow stronger. With #WeAllBelong we are celebrating the vibrant, diverse communities we continue to build together while ensuring no one is left out of the conversation."

When barriers are removed and everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in community life, we create a more connected and equitable future.

Chris Beesley, CEO of Community Living Ontario, adds, "As we celebrate inclusion and the progress made across the developmental services sector this Community Living Month, we are reminded that there is still work to be done. Thousands of people with developmental disabilities continue to wait for essential supports, and belonging should never come with a waitlist. While we celebrate the progress made, we continue to advocate together for change, to ensure that everyone can access the support and resources they deserve."

"Community Living Month is a time for reflection and celebration and reminds us of the strength we have when we stand together as a sector. True belonging means having access to the resources and services for full participation in community life and to make this a reality, governments must prioritize sustainable funding. It's time to turn awareness into action and ensure that inclusion is woven into the fabric of our policies, not just our aspirations." shares Dr. Robert Walsh, CEO of OASIS.

With the #WeAllBelong campaign, we are celebrating the moments that foster connection and belonging, whether it is through meaningful employment, lasting friendships, or living independently with choice and dignity. On May 15, 2025, take a moment to post on your social media channels about a memory, celebration, or work you are proud of and use the hashtag #WeAllBelong. Throughout the month, Community Living Toronto encourages everyone to share personal stories, photos, or simply a message to show how we all belong.

"Belonging is important to me because we all belong to society, no matter our abilities or how others may see us. When we create inclusive spaces, we all have the chance to grow together. Community Living Month is a powerful reminder that true belonging is not just a dream, it is something we can all create one step at a time." says Nelson Raposo, CLTO Influencer.

About the Campaign

#WeAllBelong is a campaign that celebrates inclusion and belonging for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Belonging is built in small, everyday moments: acts of kindness, shared laughter, trusted relationships, and spaces where everyone feels like they are seen, heard and valued. With #WeAllBelong, we are celebrating the richness of these experiences and the many people who bring inclusion to life each day.

For more information on the #WeAllBelong campaign and ways to get involved, visit https://weallbelong-wab.ca/ or contact Community Living Toronto at [email protected].

About Community Living Toronto

Community Living Toronto has long been a source of support for people with an intellectual disability and their families since 1948. Community Living Toronto offers a wide range of services including respite, person-directed planning, employment supports, supported living, and community-based activities.

Community Living Toronto is proud to support over 4,000 people with an intellectual disability, and their families in more than 80 locations across Toronto. The "community living movement" began with families who wanted their children to live in the community, rather than institutions. Today, Community Living Toronto continues to advocate for inclusive communities and support the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability.

