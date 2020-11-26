Community leadership and commitment to employees during the pandemic - Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers for 2021 are announced

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Challenging times can bring out the best in the people and organizations that matter most in our lives. For employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area, this was the year when people looked to their employers for support and to keep their communities strong. The best were recognized today, as this year's Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"For most people living and working in the Hamilton-Niagara area, this year has been the most challenging in decades," says Richard Yerema, managing editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "The employers chosen as this year's winners have distinguished themselves not just in terms of how they've been taking care of employees, but also in how they have been supporting community organizations and local charities. What an employer does in the community almost always reflects whether they also are good place to work."

Published annually since 2008, Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Hamilton-Niagara area and employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

"Employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area stepped up quickly when the pandemic arrived," says Kristina Leung, senior editor at Mediacorp. "This year's winners went the extra distance to take care of their employees and support their community through a range of initiatives. The common thread is that these employers have been proactive at making sure their employees feel protected and taking a leadership role in the community."

Some of the special initiatives singled out by the editors this year include:

At the outset of the pandemic, ArcelorMittal Dofasco GP in Hamilton formed a task force that met daily to review how the business was being affected and organize regular updates so employees could stay informed. All staff whose jobs could be done remotely were moved to 100% telecommuting.

formed a task force that met daily to review how the business was being affected and organize regular updates so employees could stay informed. All staff whose jobs could be done remotely were moved to 100% telecommuting. Brock University in St. Catharines moved quickly at the onset of COVID-19 to assure staff that there would be no reduction in working hours or pay as a result of the pandemic. Managers found creative ways to keep employees working regular hours, including redeploying them to vacant positions or new areas of need.

in moved quickly at the onset of COVID-19 to assure staff that there would be no reduction in working hours or pay as a result of the pandemic. Managers found creative ways to keep employees working regular hours, including redeploying them to vacant positions or new areas of need. Burlington -based IKEA Canada LP offered staff paid days off for wellness (the number varies by employee group). These can be taken for a variety of reasons including illness, supporting a family member, participating in a community event, appointments or even spending time with a new pet.

-based IKEA Canada LP offered staff paid days off for wellness (the number varies by employee group). These can be taken for a variety of reasons including illness, supporting a family member, participating in a community event, appointments or even spending time with a new pet. Brantford -based software developer InvestorCOM Inc. responded to the pandemic with a comprehensive range of initiatives, including weekly town halls with leaders and more flexible work options for employees with young children. The company has been keeping morale high with virtual social events such as staff lunches, birthday celebrations, and company-wide bingo games.

-based software developer InvestorCOM Inc. responded to the pandemic with a comprehensive range of initiatives, including weekly town halls with leaders and more flexible work options for employees with young children. The company has been keeping morale high with virtual social events such as staff lunches, birthday celebrations, and company-wide bingo games. When the pandemic arrived, Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington provided free hotel accommodations to staff and physicians providing patient care, and waived parking fees in April and May. The hospital also boosted spirits among staff by regularly circulating a special cart with free snacks and words of encouragement.

provided free hotel accommodations to staff and physicians providing patient care, and waived parking fees in April and May. The hospital also boosted spirits among staff by regularly circulating a special cart with free snacks and words of encouragement. Waterdown -based Stryker Canada ULC pivoted quickly when the pandemic arrived, repurposing its sterilization equipment to extend the life of N95-masks for healthcare providers through a contract with Health Canada.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 28th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

The full list of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers for 2021 was announced in a special magazine published in the Hamilton Spectator this morning. Detailed reasons for selection with additional stories and photos were released simultaneously on the competition homepage.

