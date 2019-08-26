Community leaders join convenience retailers to raise funds for Children's Wish Foundation

"National Convenience Week is an opportunity for community leaders to have fun and volunteer at their local convenience store to greet customers, pump gas, learn a little about small, community retail business, and assist in raising funds for Children's Wish," says Anne Kothawala, President of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC). "It's our way of recognizing our customers and the contributions that convenience store managers and employees make in their communities."

Kothawala says that participating stores really get into the spirit of the event with staff dressing up stores with balloons and posters and many offering extras such as barbeques or cakes. Suppliers are getting more involved with specials as well. Both Ontario Lottery and Atlantic Lottery are offering Lottery 6/49 promotions at participating c-stores.

According to Kothawala, the variety of community leaders who will be participating is both impressive and reflects the grassroots of Canadian communities. Pre-registered leaders include: Prime Minister Trudeau, several Canadian Premiers, dozens of MPs and MPPs from all parties, mayors and city councillors, retired NHL hockey players and many others. The names and locations of all participating retail stores can be found online at www.convenienceweek.ca.

Andrew Burditt, National Director of Development at the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada, is excited and hopeful. "We were amazed and immensely grateful when the CICC contacted us and informed that they are confident that $100,000 or more can be raised for our cause. Many Canadian children with a life-threatening illness will benefit from this event with wishes we can fulfill."

Convenience retailers participating this year include: Couche-Tard/Circle K, Canadian Tire Co., 7-Eleven, On the Run/Marché Express, Petro-Canada, Husky, MacEwen, Needs Convenience, North Atlantic Petroleum, Marie's Mini Mart, Go! Store at Wilsons Gas Stops and Esso outlets as well as distributors and many independent stores.

"In many places convenience stores remain the cornerstone of our neighborhoods – we're everywhere. We, along with our members, take our role in the community seriously," said Kothawala. "Our industry prides itself on meeting the everyday needs of families. Through our National Convenience Week, we are pleased to take that commitment even further."

About the Convenience Industry Council of Canada

The CICC is a national, not-for-profit council that unites members who put the needs of the customer first. The convenience industry employs 234,000 Canadians and sells $56 billion annually in goods and services. For more information go to convenienceindustry.ca.

About the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada

The Children's Wish Foundation of Canada is the largest all Canadian wish granting charity dedicated to granting wishes to Canadian children between the ages of 3 and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. For over 34 years, Children's Wish has worked tirelessly to grant heartfelt wishes to more than 25,000 children and their families.

SOURCE Convenience Industry Council of Canada

For further information: Carmina Jimenez, Communications & Events Manager, Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC), (647) 461-8068, cjimenez@convenienceindustry.ca