Community Food Centres Canada Responds to Federal Budget 2024: Insufficient Steps Toward Eradicating Food Insecurity

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to the 2024 Federal Budget, Community Food Centres Canada (CFCC) expresses concern over the budget's failure to tackle the pervasive issue of food insecurity in Canada. With 1 in 5 people in Canada living with food insecurity, the federal government missed a critical window to address this pressing issue.

The budget allocates substantial funding towards social programs such as the National School Food Program, Universal Pharmacare, the Canada Dental Care Plan, and initiatives for affordable housing and childcare.

"These investments are crucial and welcome. They will help to improve people's quality of life and we commend the federal government for moving on this front," says Nick Saul, CEO of CFCC.

However, the budget lacks the robust direct income support needed to meaningfully tackle the growing scourge of food insecurity.

"With nearly seven million people, including 1.8 million children, lacking reliable access to sufficient food, the need for targeted income support has never been more urgent," explains Saul. "This budget misses a crucial opportunity to implement foundational changes that would turn the tables on food insecurity."

CFCC is also disappointed that this budget did not establish a target to reduce food insecurity by 50% from 2021 levels by 2030. As advocated for by a broad coalition of industry and civil society partners from across the country, this target would go a long way to galvanizing action to address the crisis levels of food insecurity in this country. CFCC will continue to mobilize around this key recommendation.

CFCC will also continue to advocate for direct income support in the form of:

A Canada Disability Benefit with robust funding. We will be actively calling for the benefit to be increased and eligibility expanded with the goal of eradicating disability poverty.

Enhancements to the Canada Workers Benefit, including extending the benefit to include people between the ages of 18-64, whether they are working or not. This is a group that experiences deep poverty and requires greater attention and support.

A Groceries & Essential Benefit that would provide an income-tested monthly benefit of $150 per adult and $50 per child.

that would provide an income-tested monthly benefit of per adult and per child. A more generous and accessible Employment Insurance program that reflects current labour market realities.

