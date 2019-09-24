Community Food Centres Canada asking Canadians to entertain some good during The Big Social

New fundraising campaign raises money for healthy food programs in low-income communities

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - What if your next lunch or dinner could be more than just a meal – what if it could also do good in low-income communities? That's what will happen during The Big Social, a new national fundraising campaign being launched by Community Food Centres Canada (CFCC).

From November 1 to 10, thousands of Canadians will host meals in their homes and workplaces and raise money to give low-income Canadians better access to healthy food and programs that change lives.

Joining in is easy. People sign up to host at www.bigsocial.ca . A Big Social can be whatever a host wants: a dinner party, a potluck, a supper club, and office lunch, or even a laid-back family dinner. Hosts set a fundraising goal, invite their guests, and ask them to make a donation. The money they raise supports low-income Canadians to access good food and empowering programs.

"By hosting an event for The Big Social, you can share great food with friends and loved ones, and make a difference at the same time. What a beautiful thing to come together around food knowing you're doing good in your community," said Chef Nicole Gomes, The Big Social national ambassador and Food Network Canada personality. The event's other national ambassador is Food Network Canada celebrity chef Lynn Crawford.

The Big Social campaign is being launched by Community Food Centres Canada , a national nonprofit that supports people who are struggling with poverty and food insecurity. People who are food insecure are more likely to suffer from physical and mental health problems, and social isolation. CFCC's programs help thousands of people across the country to access healthy food, improve their health, and become less isolated.

"We believe that food is an incredible tool for bringing people together. That's what our programs do every day," says Nick Saul, President and CEO of Community Food Centres Canada. "Now we're asking Canadians to join us by gathering around their own tables to enjoy food together and raise money so more people can benefit from these programs."

The Big Social is generously supported by presenting partner President's Choice ® .

Additional support is provided by national media partners Food Network Canada and Global News , supporting partners Neal Brothers Foods and Precision Nutrition , media partner Toronto Life , and in-kind partners The Printing House and Steam Whistle Brewery .

To register to host an event or find out more about The Big Social, visit bigsocial.ca .

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Big Social ambassador and Food Network Canada's Top Chef Canada all-star winner Nicole Gomes is available to discuss how her passion for bringing people together over food made her want to get involved with The Big Social and Community Food Centres Canada.

is available to discuss how her passion for bringing people together over food made her want to get involved with The Big Social and Community Food Centres Canada. Nick Saul , President and CEO of Community Food Centres Canada is available to speak about how the fundraising will help families across the country, and how good food is a powerful force for greater health, belonging and social justice.

is available to speak about how the fundraising will help families across the country, and how good food is a powerful force for greater health, belonging and social justice. Local Big Social spokespeople and ambassadors in Kamloops , Calgary , Winnipeg , Stratford , Hamilton , Toronto , Ottawa / Perth , Montreal , Eel Ground First Nation, and Dartmouth are available to speak about how money raised through The Big Social will benefit those communities.

About Community Food Centres Canada

Community Food Centres Canada builds health, belonging, and social justice in low-income communities across Canada through the power of food. We are active in close to 175 communities across Canada. Find out more at www.cfccanada.ca .

