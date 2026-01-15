Community and solidarity: 'Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers' rise to meet the exceptional challenges from the tariff war

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Companies and organizations overcome exceptional economic challenges by supporting their community and by lending a helping hand to businesses experiencing the gravest threats. By pulling together, their collective efforts are far stronger than the help any individual organization can provide. That's the message from winners of this year's Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers competition, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Organizations thrive when their communities do," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "The winners on this year's list have made it a priority to reaffirm their investment in employees even in an unpredictable economic environment, and they're doing that by reinforcing existing intercommunity links, and establishing new ones."

The Hamilton-Niagara area is one of the regions of Canada most affected by the recent imposition of tariffs by the United States, especially those on steel, the auto industry, and manufacturing. But the region has proven to be exceptionally resilient, with the area's leading employers coming together to support re-skilling at local high schools and colleges, as well as supporting local businesses most affected by the tariffs.

"While community involvement has always had a strong presence here, it's encouraging to see organizations doubling down on support that strengthens their workforce and the wider community," adds Krista Robinson, senior research assistant at Mediacorp. "We've seen examples of this through expanded skilled-trades co-ops and apprenticeships with local high schools and post-secondary institutions, as well as through significant support for local charities. These initiatives are a core focus for many top employers, who value, and also benefit from, these community partnerships."

Now in its 19th year, Hamilton-Niagara Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area of Ontario that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in the Hamilton-Niagara area.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the country's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, Mediacorp has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest competitions reaching millions of Canadians through magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, Canada's largest job-search engine, which draws postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million Canadians used Mediacorp's online properties to discover new job opportunities and learn what the best employers are offering.

The full list of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers (2026) was released this morning by the editors of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project and will be published in the Hamilton Spectator. Detailed "Reasons for Selection" for each of the winners, with dozens of stories and photos highlighting their best initiatives, were released today and available via the competition homepage.

