VICTORIA, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Co-operators is proud to recognize three exceptional women whose leadership and dedication are strengthening wildfire resilience across Canada through the Lynn Orstad Award - Women in Wildfire Resiliency.

Presented annually at the Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit, hosted by FireSmart BC, the Lynn Orstad Award honours trailblazing Canadian women who have made significant, lasting contributions to wildfire risk reduction, education and community advocacy. Award recipients received a personalized award and a $1,000 grant to support continued wildfire resiliency efforts in their communities.

"Wildfire resilience is built locally, through leadership that brings people, knowledge and resources together," said Maya Milardovic, Associate Vice President of Government Relations at Co-operators, who sat on the FireSmart BC Board of Directors with Lynn and helped found the award in her name. "The Lynn Orstad Award celebrates women who are shaping the future of wildfire resilience through prevention, collaboration and long-term thinking."

This year's recipients are:

Danyta Welch , Manager of Local Program Services, Union of British Columbia Municipalities, recognized for advancing wildfire resilience by promoting FireSmart programs, securing vital funding and equipping communities across B.C. with tools to reduce wildfire risk.

, Manager of Local Program Services, Union of British Columbia Municipalities, recognized for advancing wildfire resilience by promoting FireSmart programs, securing vital funding and equipping communities across B.C. with tools to reduce wildfire risk. Colleen Ross, AFE Wildland Fire Ecologist and Burn Boss, honoured for her leadership in prescribed fire, mentorship and community-led wildfire resilience initiatives developed in collaboration with Indigenous Nations and local governments.

AFE Wildland Fire Ecologist and Burn Boss, honoured for her leadership in prescribed fire, mentorship and community-led wildfire resilience initiatives developed in collaboration with Indigenous Nations and local governments. Michelle Vandevord, Director of the Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management and member of the Muskoday First Nation Volunteer Fire Department, celebrated for advancing culturally grounded, community-driven fire safety programs and strengthening resilience in Indigenous communities across Canada.

The 2026 Wildfire and Resiliency Training Summit, held from April 8-12 in Victoria B.C., brought together more than 700 wildfire and emergency management professionals from across Canada, including First Nations representatives, fire departments, local governments and wildfire specialists. Co-operators was represented by Don Iveson, Executive Advisor with the Resilience Acceleration Lab, who delivered a keynote on the importance of multi-sector collaboration in reducing wildfire risk, and Michelle Laidlaw, Associate Vice President, National Product Portfolio (Home), who participated in a panel discussion on the evolving role of insurance in supporting prevention in wildfire-prone regions.

The Lynn Orstad Award is named in honour of the late Lynn Orstad, a respected leader and advocate for wildfire resilience whose career spanned more than 30 years. Following her passing in 2021, the award was established to carry forward her legacy of education, Indigenous collaboration and mentorship, empowering women who are shaping a safer, more resilient future.

Co-operators remains committed to supporting wildfire prevention, preparedness, and the leaders helping to build safer, more resilient communities nationwide.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $79 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

About FireSmart BC

FireSmart BC is a provincial program committed to reducing the negative impacts of wildfire. It is the go-to resource for individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities looking to protect themselves and their properties from wildfire. Their resources are based on scientific research that shows that performing simple FireSmart tasks can make properties far more resilient. For more information, visit firesmartbc.ca/.

About FireSmart Alberta

Founded in 2020, FireSmart Alberta grew out of the top recommendation of the Government of Alberta Spring 2019 Wildfire Review Final Report. Their goal is to foster an all-of-society approach to wildfire resiliency in Alberta. FireSmart Alberta works collaboratively and in alignment with FireSmart Canada as a provincial chapter. For more information, please visit firesmartalberta.ca/.

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SOURCE Co-operators Group Limited