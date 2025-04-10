OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Drawing on the 175 arts leaders from across Canada, we concluded our three-day Arts Summit in Ottawa with a clear and resounding message: We need an unequivocal commitment to the sector as Canada's arts and culture are fundamental to our national identity, unity and sovereignty in all its diversities and in the spirit of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

In the midst of an election where the essence of Canada's unique sovereignty and cultural identity is central, we firmly declare that our nation's spirit, pride, and distinctiveness will never be subsumed.

If there is one industry that knows how to help in this critical moment, it is Canada's arts and culture sector. As the nation's storytellers, we are uniquely positioned to strengthen and shape our national story.

Canadian arts are not merely entertainment—they are vital to our collective identity. They invigorate our communities, foster enthusiasm for our nation, significantly strengthen our economy, and enhance our collective health and well-being. According to recent reports from the Canada Council for the Arts, the arts and culture sector contributes nearly $60 billion annually to Canada's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs almost 850,000 Canadians—a workforce larger than agriculture, forestry, and fisheries combined. For context, their combined GDP contribution was approximately $42 billion.

Furthermore, according to Statistics Canada data, arts-related tourism significantly boosts local economies; tourists attending arts events typically stay longer and spend considerably more, amplifying the economic benefits to communities across Canada.

The business sector increasingly recognizes the value of the arts as a catalyst for innovation, community engagement, and workforce well-being. Partnerships between arts organizations and Canadian businesses are growing, contributing to vibrant, creative communities and enhancing Canada's competitive advantage on the world stage.

Investing taxpayer dollars in arts and culture yields attractive returns, benefiting the nation economically and socially. We explicitly request the federal government commit to approving the proposed $140 million increase in funding to the Canada Council for the Arts. Additionally, while we acknowledge and applaud recent funding increases by provincial and municipal governments, which highlight the need for robust, sustained federal leadership and investment.

We also recognize additional programs beyond the Canada Council, including museums, galleries, festivals and other cultural initiatives, as equally deserving of increased federal investment aligned with economic growth and adjusted for inflation.

As a sector that touches every Canadian and is at the heart of the identity we defend, the Summit issues this clear call to action to all political party leaders seeking our trust and votes: Commit unequivocally to this vision of a thriving, robust Canadian arts and culture sector. Our next Prime Minister must demonstrate determination, focus, and caring by explicitly supporting these investments and recognizing that Canadian culture is essential to our national prosperity, sovereignty, and identity.

Arts and culture reinforce Canada's unity, resilience, and vitality. Together, through meaningful investments and support, we will protect and celebrate what makes us distinctively and proudly Canadian.

On behalf of the Delegates of the 2025 Canadian Arts Summit

SOURCE Council for Business and the Arts in Canada

Media Contact: Erin Borch, Communications Director, Business / Arts, [email protected], 416-869-3016