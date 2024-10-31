Communauto Carshare Doubles Its Fleet in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to the growing demand for flexible and sustainable transportation solutions, Communauto is doubling the size of its fleet to reach 1,300 cars by the end of the year, solidifying its position as the largest carsharing offer the city has ever seen.

This growth also officially brings the service to all Toronto boroughs, now including North York and Etobicoke, making it even more convenient for residents to access vehicles nearby. Additionally, Communauto Toronto continues to diversify its fleet by adding larger models to cater to the varied needs of its users, whether it's for family trips, group outings, or road trips that require more space.

Key Numbers

By the end of the year, Communauto Toronto will have close to 1,300 cars, with 750 in the FLEX service and 550 in the round-trip service.

"We're thrilled to expand our offering and provide Torontonians with greater access to carsharing," said Marco Viviani, Vice-President of Strategic Development at Communauto. "The demand for our service continues to grow, and with the City of Toronto's decision to lift the cap on permits for carsharing companies, we're now able to better meet that demand. Carsharing is key to reducing traffic congestion, cutting carbon emissions, and lowering the financial burden of car ownership. This expansion allows us to extend those benefits to even more people across the city."

Since launching in Toronto, Communauto has stood out for its affordable and flexible offering, allowing users to only pay for the time and kilometres they use, and with gas included. Communauto offers two distinct services to meet a variety of mobility needs: the one-way FLEX service, which allows users to pick up a car and drop it off anywhere within the service area, and the round-trip service, which is ideal for planned trips that require a vehicle for a longer period.

Despite rising costs associated with managing a vehicle fleet, Communauto remains committed to providing competitive pricing, making it one of the best alternatives to private car ownership in the city.

With this expansion, Communauto continues to support the shift towards a greener and more sustainable city. The increased availability of its services across the city makes daily commutes easier while reducing reliance on private cars.

About Communauto

Founded in Quebec in 1994, Communauto is the largest carsharing service in Canada and the oldest in America. Present on two continents in 19 cities, including Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec, Halifax and Paris, it operates round-trip and free-floating services. With almost 6,000 cars, Communauto has the largest fleet of shared electric vehicles in Canada and among the largest in America. As a company with a social, environmental and urbanistic vocation, its mission is to reduce the impact of the car on cities while improving access to mobility, by offering an alternative to the private car.

Information: Marco Viviani, Vice-president, Strategic Development, Communauto, [email protected]