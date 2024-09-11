Communauto Begins Electrification of Fleet in Halifax: New Niro EVs Arriving This Fall

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Communauto, Canada's largest carsharing service, is excited to announce the beginning of the electrification of its Halifax fleet. Starting this fall, five new Kia Niro EVs will be added to the current fleet of over 250 vehicles, marking the first step toward further electrification.

New electric Communauto in Halifax (CNW Group/Communauto Inc.)

This new initiative, made possible through the support and funding of HCi3 (Halifax Climate Investment, Innovation, and Impact Fund), provides Halifax residents the opportunity to adopt electric mobility in an affordable and accessible way. For those curious about electric vehicles, it also offers a unique chance to test out an EV before deciding to purchase, ensuring that they acquire a vehicle only if they truly need one.

"Electrifying our fleet in Halifax is a key milestone for us," says Marco Viviani, VP Strategic Development at Communauto. "Carsharing is one of the most effective ways to lower emissions, not just by changing the type of vehicle people drive, but by also reducing the number of vehicles on the road and their usage. The move to electrify our fleet in Halifax will contribute to local and national climate goals while offering residents an even greener alternative to traditional car ownership."

The first EVs will be available at key locations, including Scotia Square and Dalhousie University, with more stations to follow soon.

"We're thrilled that Communauto is adding EV charging stations to their existing carshare spaces in the Scotia Square parkade," says Pat Poirier, Director, Operational Sustainability for Crombie. "Partnering with organizations that prioritize lowering emissions is an integral part of our ESG commitment and helps us achieve our goals as well.

About Communauto

Founded in 1994, Communauto is the largest carsharing service in Canada and the oldest in North America. Present on two continents and in 19 cities, it operates round-trip and free-floating services. As a company with a social, environmental and urbanistic vocation, its mission is to reduce the impact of the car on cities while improving access to mobility, by offering an alternative to the private car.

SOURCE Communauto Inc.

Information: Tim Callanan, Branch Manager, Communauto Atlantic, [email protected]