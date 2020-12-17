Committed to Communities across Canada, Cadillac Fairview gives more than $800,000 in Donations in time for the Holidays

Working with over 40 charitable partners, CF is hoping to spark a little joy in neighbourhoods coast to coast and help transform communities in need

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Acts of goodwill, kind gestures and taking care of one another are key characteristics of Canadian communities. As a proud member of many of these communities coast to coast, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce today they are donating $805,000 through a network of national and local charitable partners who share their commitment to helping support those in need this holiday season.

"It is deeply humbling, especially during these unprecedented times, to be able to support charities across Canada that are doing life changing work," says John Sullivan, CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "There's no doubt it's been a tough year for everyone, so we've worked with our local teams to identify community-based partners that can help us make a difference for the holidays."

Supporting communities, where it's needed the most.

With a mix of both local and national partnerships, CF's commitment will help deliver goods and support quickly to those in need. As part of CF's mission to positively transform communities through their philanthropic donations, these funds will support essential services and programs across youth, family, food, BIPOC and health services.

"Corporate donations such as Cadillac Fairview's are critical to providing crucial services to people living with mental illness, especially now. With this support, Coast Mental Health is able to meet our community members wherever they are in their own recovery journey, and help them move forward. We partner with our clients to give them the tools and support they need to believe in themselves, and to work towards a more hopeful and purposeful future." said Isabela Zabava, Executive Director, Coast Mental Health Foundation.

"These paths are different for every individual, and can include a mix of different programs, from Nutritious Meals, Outreach, Peer Support, Cognitive Remediation & Brain Training, or gardening and art programs, and so much more. Cadillac Fairview's generosity in matching every donation up to $55,000 as part of our End of Year campaign allows Coast Mental Health Foundation to raise even more funds, ultimately helping to provide resources across our 52 Lower Mainland locations and to help meet the needs of over 5,000 people living with mental illness every year."

"The autism community needs our help more than ever, and all of us at Autism Speaks Canada are resolute in our commitment to be there for every single individual and family we serve," said John Branton, National Development Director, Autism Speaks Canada. "Despite the stress and uncertainty of 2020, I am so proud and thankful for having Cadillac Fairview as our friend and supporter. I want to thank them for their generous donation of $50,000 that will be used to triple match all the gifts received between now and end of this year. Thanks to champions like Cadillac Fairview; together, we are advancing scientific research and deepening our understanding of autism; advocating with and for the autism community; ensuring reliable services and supports are available for people with autism; and fostering worldwide support to inspire a kinder, more inclusive world."

Expanding support to recognize new needs and communities during the pandemic

With a long standing tradition of involvement in communities where they do business, CFs recognizes there are emerging and immediate needs from more communities than ever as a result of the current pandemic. In addition to a strong focus on empowering youth, CF's philanthropy partner network now includes additional communities to help reach thousands more Canadians in these trying times.

"COVID-19 has changed health care across the board and presented major challenges for the teams caring for moms and babies in St. Michael's NICU and Maternal Care units," says Dr. Doug Campbell, director of the NICU, Deputy Chief of Pediatrics. "Thanks to donors like Cadillac Fairview, we've been able to care for patients with COVID safely and separately, use technology to keep families connected and build and equip the new space that will allow us to revolutionize neonatal and maternal care."

"The effects of the pandemic on today's youth are devastating," said Emma Asiedu-Akrofi, Executive Director, Jean Augustine Centre for Young Women's Empowerment. "Cadillac Fairview's continued support for our centre and their donation of $20,000 will help our charity deliver programs and services this holiday season and well into 2021."

"The stakes are so high and CFs donation today allows us to accept new young people directly into the Key Project. This project literally changes life trajectories," said Suzy Roy, Directrice générale, Fondation de Centre Jeunesse. "These children had a very difficult start in life and they are not responsible for it. Donations we receive give them hope and access to a better life. It is not trivial. A better life. A life where they can emancipate themselves, contribute positively to society, instill good in their own children, and break a cycle where no one wants to dive."

This holiday season, CF's national and local charitable partners include:

Ontario Hamilton Foodshare Good Shepherd Hamilton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra St. Joseph Hospital (Hamilton) Ronald McDonald House - Southwestern Ontario Youth Services Bureau (Ottawa) Markham Food Bank Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation The BeYOUth Empowerment Project Children's Health Foundation (London) Grand River Hospital Foundation Red Door (Toronto) Jean Augustine (Toronto) North York Harvest Daily Bread Food Bank (Toronto) Kids Help Phone (Toronto) Holland Bloorview Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario Autism Speaks Canada St. Michael's Hospital NICU Impakt Foundation (Toronto) St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (Toronto) Quebec Fondation du Centre jeunesse de la Montérégie (Projet Clé) La Tablée des Chefs Fondation du Centre jeunesse de Laval (Projet Clé) Children's Wish Foundation British Columbia Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Covenant House Vancouver Coast Mental Health Richmond Food Bank Urban Native Youth Association (UNYA) Kidsport (Richmond) Calgary Calgary Women's Shelter Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alberta Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation Manitoba Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY) New Brunswick Youth Impact Atlantic Wellness

Beyond the listed programs CF's dedicated Charitable Donations Committee accepts requests from a wide range of registered charitable organizations. Learn more about Cadillac Fairview's Giving Guidelines or how you can make a donation request.

