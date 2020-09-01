MONTRÉAL and BLENDECQUES, France, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is announcing the commercial commissioning of the 15 MW Santerre Wind Farm, located in La Somme, France. Commissioning of this wind farm, on August 1st, brings Boralex's capacity in France to 993 MW and its total capacity worldwide to 2,055 MW.

A project delivered on time despite the public health crisis

The Santerre Wind Farm is the first site that Boralex has commissioned in 2020. The highly unusual context of the year's first six months delayed the project by a month in its connection phase. The Boralex teams were able to adapt to this situation in order to complete the wind project while complying with the public health rules and new safety requirements.

"We are pleased to announce the commissioning of the Santerre Wind Farm, the construction of which was completed during the lockdown period. This shows Boralex's agility and ability to deliver assets in an extraordinary context," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager Boralex, Europe. "I'd like to commend our teams and partners for their dedication and commitment to this project, which was delivered on budget and commissioned only one month late."

The wind farm, which has 7 Vestas V100 wind turbines with a unit power ranging from 2 MW to 2.2 MW, was financed through the credit facility included in the refinancing of French assets announced in late 2019. The wind farm has a 20-year purchase contract and its annual power production is estimated at over 46,712 MWh, enough to supply around 7,500 households.

New wind farm operated from the Abbeville maintenance base (Somme)

In 2001, Boralex established its French headquarters in Blendecques, in the Hauts-de-France region. In 2020, the Corporation reasserted its commitment to the region by opening a new maintenance base in Abbeville, La Somme, creating 6 local jobs that will remain there. The Santerre Wind Farm will be operated by the Abbeville operating crews.

"The commissioning of the Santerre Wind Farm, coupled with the opening of our maintenance base, allows Boralex to pursue its growth policy in the French market as part of the ambitious objectives of the France Multi-Year Power Program," added Nicolas Wolff.

As part of France's green and industrial economic recovery, Boralex continues to support the power transition in the territories as well as their economic development. As at September 1, 2020, in the Hauts-de-France region, Boralex employs more than 70 people in 3 agencies and generates more than 400 MW, enough power to supply about 200,000 households.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. With an installed capacity of 2,055 MW, Boralex is a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power. The Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BLX." More information is available at www.boralex.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

