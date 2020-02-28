Commissioner of Canada Elections Enters into Compliance Agreement with Valerie Pankiw

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections has entered into a compliance agreement with Ms. Valerie Pankiw for events that took place during the 42nd federal general election, held on October 19, 2015.

As the official agent for a candidate of the Canada Party during the 42nd general election, Ms. Pankiw accepted an illegal contribution from a corporation. Under the Canada Elections Act, only an individual who is a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident can make a contribution to a candidate's campaign. Ms. Pankiw acknowledged that she should have returned the amount to the Receiver General for Canada within 30 days of becoming aware that the contribution was received from an ineligible contributor. As part of the terms and conditions of the compliance agreement, Ms. Pankiw agreed to pay $1,500—an amount equal to the illegal contribution—as well as a sum of $750. Both amounts are to be remitted to the Receiver General.

The full text of the compliance agreements is available on the Commissioner of Canada Elections' website at: www.cef-cce.ca.

Compliance agreements are voluntary and outline the terms and conditions that the Commissioner considers necessary to ensure compliance with the Canada Elections Act, including the payment of an amount to the Receiver General. The ability to negotiate enhanced compliance agreements has been in place since April 1, 2019. These agreements may include a statement by the individual or organization ("contracting party") admitting responsibility for the act or omission constituting the offence. The admission of responsibility does not constitute a criminal conviction by a court of law and does not create a criminal record for the contracting party. More information about compliance agreements can be found at sections 517 to 521 of the Canada Elections Act.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

