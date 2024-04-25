Commissioner of Canada Elections announces three administrative monetary penalties for Canada Elections Act violations

GATINEAU, QC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of three administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

A notice of violation imposing an AMP was issued to the editor of an online news platform for failing to register as a third party after having incurred expenses of $500 or more in partisan advertising during the pre-election period for the 43rd federal general election. Notices of violation imposing two AMPs were also issued to an individual, in his capacity as the official agent for two candidates during the 44th federal general election, for failing to provide electoral campaign returns for the candidates within four months after polling day, as required by the Act.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act.

