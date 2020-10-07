GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Yves Côté, has announced that two charges have been laid under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

Louis Clément Sénat, candidate during the 42nd federal election for the Forces et Démocratie political party in the electoral district of Terrebonne, is accused of obstructing the work of the Commissioner of Canada Elections and those acting under his direction. Presenting himself as if he was his official agent, he made false or misleading statements and produced documents that contained false or misleading information during the course of the Commissioner's investigation. In doing so, he committed offences under section 482.1 of the Act.

The charges were filed on September 21, 2020, in the Court of Quebec in Saint-Jérôme. Details of the charges can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is an independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

Want to receive updates from the Commissioner of Canada Elections? Click here to subscribe.

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: @cef_cce

Facebook: facebook.com/CEFCCE

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: For information specific to this matter: Public Prosecution Service of Canada Media Relations, 613-954-7803 or at www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca; General information: Commissioner of Canada, Elections Media Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cef-cce.gc.ca

