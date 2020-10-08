Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces the Laying of Canada Elections Act Charges Against Anderanik Pakbegi

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Yves Côté, has announced that two charges have been laid under the Canada Elections Act (the Act) for events that took place during the 42nd federal general election, held on October 19, 2015.

Anderanik Pakbegi is charged with voting knowing that he was not qualified as an elector. He is also charged with applying to register to vote in the electoral district of Don Valley East knowing that he was not qualified as an elector.

The Act provides that in order to vote, one must be a Canadian citizen at the time of the vote, and be at least 18 years of age on polling day.

The charges were filed on September 24, 2020, in the City of Toronto. Details of the charges can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

For further information: specific to this matter: Public Prosecution Service of Canada Media Relations, 613-954-7803, or at www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca; General information: Commissioner of Canada Elections Media Relations, [email protected]

