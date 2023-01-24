GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 14 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and an undertaking to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries about AMPs and the full text of undertakings are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of Violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

a candidate who failed to include a tagline on election advertising to indicate that its transmission was authorized by the official agent;

a financial agent for an electoral district association who failed to provide the financial return for the association within six months of its deregistration;

a candidate who failed to appoint an auditor after having received more than 10% of the votes cast in their electoral district;

a candidate who failed to appoint a replacement official agent without delay;

six official agents who failed to produce a candidate's electoral campaign return within the required deadline following the 2019 general election;

an official agent who failed to provide a candidate's electoral campaign return within four months of polling day for the 2019 general election; and

two candidates who failed to provide their official agents with the declaration that was required to submit their campaign return.

An official agent accepted an undertaking for failing to provide a candidate's electoral campaign return and other required documents. This measure of compliance was chosen after considering certain factors, including the official agent's cooperation with the Commissioner's Office.

AMPs and undertakings are administrative tools of compliance that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs and undertakings can be found in our Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Canada Elections Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act.

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]