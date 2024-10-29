Commissioner of Canada Elections announces 32 administrative monetary penalties and two undertakings for Canada Elections Act violations

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 32 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and two undertakings to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs and the full text of undertakings are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were issued to 21 individuals for violations of the Act, including for prohibitions against voting more than once and failure to comply with the Act's political financing and reporting requirements.

The Commissioner also accepted undertakings from two official agents. One for failing to provide the Candidate's Electoral Campaign Return and other required documents within the deadline imposed by the Act, and a second for failure to dispose of the campaign surplus within the required deadline.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

An undertaking is a pledge made by a person or entity that did not comply with a requirement of the Act, and accepted by the Commissioner, aimed at ensuring compliance with the Act.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act.

