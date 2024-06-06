Commissioner of Canada Elections announces 22 administrative monetary penalties and five undertakings for Canada Elections Act violations

GATINEAU, QC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 22 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and five undertakings to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs and the full text of undertakings are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

A registered electoral district association that failed to file a report attesting to the changes made to the association's information within the 30-day deadline required by the Act.

Twelve financial agents of deregistered electoral district associations who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Registered Association's Financial Transaction Return and other required documents within six months of the association's deregistration.

A financial agent who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Nomination Contestant's Campaign Return and other required documents within four months after the selection date.

Two official agents who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Candidate's Electoral Campaign Return and other required documents within four months of September 20, 2021, polling day for the 44th federal general election.

Five official agents who failed to dispose of the campaign surplus within 60 days after being notified of the estimated surplus.

An official agent who failed to return to the Receiver General the full amount of the overpayment of the partial reimbursement of reimbursable campaign expenses.

In addition, undertakings were signed by five financial agents of deregistered electoral district associations who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Financial Transaction Return and other required documents within the required deadlines. The official agents commit to comply with the terms and conditions of the undertaking and to file the missing returns.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

An undertaking is a pledge made by a person or entity that did not comply with a requirement of the Act, and accepted by the Commissioner, aimed at ensuring compliance with the Act.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act.

