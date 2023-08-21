GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 19 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and an undertaking to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs and the full text of undertakings are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of Violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

Two candidates who failed to appoint a replacement official agent without delay, upon being notified that their official agent was ineligible.

Two candidates who acted as the official agent of another independent candidate in another electoral district during the 2019 federal general election.

A candidate who failed to appoint a replacement official agent without delay, upon being notified that her official agent was incapable of fulfilling his official agent duties during the February 25, 2019, by-election.

Two official agents who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Candidate's Electoral Campaign Return and other required documents (Return) within the required deadline following the 2019 federal general election.

and other required documents (Return) within the required deadline following the 2019 federal general election. Six official agents who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Return within the required deadline following the 2021 federal general election.

A candidate who failed to provide her official agent with a complete and accurate declaration of return in the 43rd federal general election of 2019.

Two individuals who voted in electoral districts where they were not entitled to vote. In both cases, the AMPs were reviewed by the Chief Electoral Officer and the AMP amount was maintained.

A nomination contestant's financial agent who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the nomination contestant's campaign return and the required documents to the Chief Electoral Officer.

A financial agent for a deregistered electoral district association who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the required financial returns for 2019, 2020 and 2021 fiscal years within six months of the deregistration.

An official agent for a candidate who failed to provide to the Chief Electoral Officer with a report in the prescribed form on the payment of the claim within 30 days after the day on which the payment is made, including information indicating the source of the funds used to pay the claim.

In addition, an undertaking signed by an official agent was accepted for failure to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Return for the 43rd federal general election held in 2019. The official agent undertakes to comply with the terms and conditions of the undertaking and to produce the Return.

AMPs and undertakings are administrative tools of compliance that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs and undertakings can be found in our Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Canada Elections Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act.

For complaints and non-media-related enquiries please use our online form .

To receive updates from the CCE, subscribe to our email alerts

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]