Commissioner of Canada Elections announces 16 administrative monetary penalties and an undertaking for Canada Elections Act violations

GATINEAU, QC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 16 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) and an undertaking to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs and the full text of undertakings are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of Violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

a newspaper that failed to register as a third party after having incurred more than $500 in election advertising expenses for the promotion of candidates during the 44th federal general election;

the financial agent of a registered political party's association who failed to file the association's financial return within six months of its deregistration;

the financial agent of a 2019 nomination contest candidate, who failed to file the campaign return within the required deadline following the selection date;

three candidates in the 43rd federal general election who, upon resignation of their official agents, failed to appoint a replacement;

the president of an electoral district association who paid for a candidate's campaign expenses while he was not their official agent;

five official agents who failed to produce a candidate's electoral campaign return for the 2019 general election;

a candidate's official agent who failed to produce the candidate's electoral campaign return within the required deadline following the 2019 general election;

two candidates who failed to provide their official agent with the candidate's declaration that was required to submit their campaign return;

the financial agent of a leadership contestant for a registered political party, who failed to produce the leadership contestant campaign's return within the required deadline following the end of the contest.

In addition, an undertaking signed by an official agent was accepted for failure to file a candidate's electoral campaign return for the 43rd federal general election in 2019. The official agent undertakes to comply with the terms of the undertaking and to produce the candidate's electoral campaign return and other related documents.

AMPs and undertakings are administrative tools of compliance that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs and undertakings can be found in our Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Canada Elections Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act.

