GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 12 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

An individual who voted in an electoral district during the 2021 federal election even though they were not a Canadian citizen and therefore ineligible to vote. The AMP was reviewed by the Chief Electoral Officer and the AMP amount was upheld.





An individual who voted twice in two different electoral districts during the 2019 federal general election. The AMP was reviewed by the Chief Electoral Officer and the AMP amount was upheld.





Nine financial agents of deregistered electoral district associations who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Registered Association's Financial Transaction Return and other required documents within six months of the association's deregistration.





An association which failed to register as a third party for the purpose of the 2021 federal election. The AMP was reviewed by the CCE and the AMP amount was upheld.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act.

