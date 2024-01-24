OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Pursuant to its Terms of Reference, the Foreign Interference Commission has requested that the Government of Canada's collection and production of document relating to paragraphs clause (a)(i)(A) and (a)(i)(B) of its Terms of Reference include information and documents relating to alleged interference by India related to the 2019 and 2021 elections.

The Government of Canada created the Foreign Interference Commission to respond to concerns about foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The Commission will also examine the flow of information within the federal government in relation to these issues, evaluate the actions taken in response, assess the federal government's capacity to detect, deter, and counter foreign interference, and make recommendations on these issues. The Commission will complete an interim report due by May 3, 2024, and deliver its final report by December 31, 2024.

www.ForeignInterferenceCommission.ca

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @PIFIEPIE

SOURCE Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference

For further information: Michael Tansey, Sr. Communications Advisor, Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, (343) 630-2154, [email protected]