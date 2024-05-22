OTTAWA, ON , May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions has launched its public consultation process with the release of a list of questions to guide submissions.

"The Commission welcomes contributions from all members of the public on their experiences, observations, and ideas on the matter of foreign interference in Canada's federal electoral processes and democratic institutions," said Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue.

The Commission has added a Public Consultation section to its website with details of the public consultation process. The new section contains guidelines for making submissions and a list of questions that members of the public are encouraged to consider when preparing their submissions.

Submissions can be sent to the Commission through a dedicated e-mail address, through an encrypted messaging app (Signal), or by surface mail.

The Commission will expand its public consultation process in the coming week by adding the capacity to receive submissions in other languages in addition to English and French.

"An important part of the Commission's mandate is to examine and report on the experiences of members of ethnic and cultural communities who may be especially vulnerable to foreign interference," said Commissioner Hogue. "Members of diaspora communities are encouraged to engage with the Commission by providing written submissions in English or French, or in a select number of third languages."

Additional details on other elements of the Commission's public input process will be released soon.

Submissions may be referred to or quoted by the Commission, either in a written report or during the Commission's public hearings. Submissions to the Commission can be made in confidence. The Commission will not release any identifying information about those who make submissions without their express written consent.

The Commission will read and consider all submissions received by the deadline of July 31, 2024.

The Government of Canada created the Foreign Interference Commission to respond to concerns about foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The Commission released an initial report on May 3, 2024.

The second stage of the Commission's work will include an examination and assessment of the capacity of relevant federal departments, agencies, institutional structures, and governance processes to permit the Government of Canada to detect, deter and counter any form of foreign interference directly or indirectly targeting Canada's democratic processes. The Commission's Final Report, which must be submitted to the government by December 31, 2024, will include recommendations about how to protect Canada's elections and democratic institutions from foreign interference.

