Commission Releases Final Report on Foreign Interference

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions has released its Final Report following a 15 month investigation. The Final Report is available on the Commission's website.

The Commission carried out its work in two phases. In the first phase, it examined and assessed foreign interference by foreign state and non-state actors and its potential repercussions on the integrity of the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The Commission released an initial report on this in May 2024.

In the second phase of its work, the Commission examined and assessed the government's capacity to detect, deter and counter foreign interference directly or indirectly targeting Canada's democratic processes.

The Commission held 39 days of public hearings and 18 days of in camera hearings, during which it heard evidence from over 100 witnesses, including political party representatives, Members of Parliament, the most senior ranks of the public service, Cabinet Ministers, and the Prime Minister. Many witnesses appeared multiple times.

The Commission also heard from over 60 experts and diaspora members during a series of panels and policy round tables, and conducted extensive public consultations.

The Commission examined tens of thousands of documents disclosed by the government, the vast majority of which were classified.

"We have conducted a thorough and rigorous examination of foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes and democratic institutions," said Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue. "I believe that our investigation has enabled a better public understanding of foreign interference in Canada, and how the government attempts to counter it. The investigation has helped to identify what the government has done well, what it has not done well, and how it can do better in the future."

The Commission's report contains 51 recommendations.

The Commission found that foreign interference is not new, but that it is increasing and the means and methods are changing. The Government of Canada responded to attempts at interference by putting in place numerous measures and mechanisms to better detect, prevent and counter them; however, the government sometimes took too long to act, and coordination was less than optimal. In some cases, the processes by which information was communicated to decision-makers, including elected officials, were flawed. The Commission also found that the government has been a poor communicator both about the extent of foreign interference that it detected and the means in place to counter it, and that it must find ways to be more transparent.

"Thus far – and this is one of my most important observations – Canada's democratic institutions have held up well and remained robust in the face of attempted foreign interference," said Commissioner Hogue. "That said, foreign interference will never be completely eradicated, and it will always be necessary to be vigilant and fight against it. Democracies around the world are under attack from all sides, and the technological resources available to malicious actors are multiplying. All of us who live in Canada must confront these challenges, together."

Among the Commission's recommendations are several that do not require legislative change and could be put in place before the next federal election. The Commission has recommended that the government report to Parliament within one year on its progress in implementing its recommendations.

Fact Sheet: The Commission by the numbers

Executive Summary of the Commission's Final Report

List of Recommendations

www.ForeignInterferenceCommission.ca

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @PIFIEPIE

SOURCE Foreign Interference Commission

Michael Tansey, Sr. Communications Advisor, Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, (343) 630-2154, [email protected]