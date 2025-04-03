MONTREAL, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Following last August's merger between Polara and Cleo, two Quebec-based companies offering charging solutions for electric vehicle fleets, both entities are unveiling their new brand environments and repositioning their respective offerings.

These changes are first reflected visually. With a focus on harmony, continuity, and evolution, the Polara and Cleo logos retain their unique characteristics while gaining a modern touch. Both logos now use the same typeface and the same distinctive "O" to represent their shared universe.

Thus, Polara continues to support the energy transition's success with a 360-degree approach to commercial fleet electrification, from fleet analysis to day-to-day charging management. Cleo, formerly a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec and now a Polara product, continues its activities through its smart charging management platform.

Energy management at the heart of the Polara and Cleo approach

Since its acquisition by Polara last summer, Cleo's platform has stood out thanks to new flagship features, including monetization opportunities for charging operations. Cleo plays a key role in the valuation of carbon compliance units, enabling electric fleet operators to benefit from them by generating the reports required for their issuance.

Cleo's ability to automatically shift commercial vehicle charging without affecting operations was also instrumental in establishing Polara's exclusive Demand Response program in partnership with Hydro-Québec. In its first year, around 15 sites participated in up to 12 winter peak events announced by Hydro-Québec between December 1 and March 31. These events are estimated to have freed up approximately 3 MW, significantly reducing pressure on the power grid. Participating operators are expected to receive electricity bill credits which could amount to several thousand dollars for the winter season, thanks to rebates offered by the energy provider in exchange for load shifting. The program will continue next year, offering more fleet managers the chance to save.

Preliminary results from this pilot project, along with the new brand identities for Polara and Cleo, were presented to the public for the first time at Impulsion, a Propulsion Québec event held on March 31 and April 1 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Quote

"With the repositioning of both Polara's and Cleo's offerings and the introduction of these new, modern, and cohesive brand identities, we are ready to meet North American fleet operators' full range of needs. These enhanced identities result from months of reflection, with customer experience at the core of our efforts, and they mark the continuation of an exciting joint journey in commercial transport electrification."

- Sébastien Fournier, President of Polara

About Polara

Polara is a Girardin group company specializing in infrastructure and software for electric vehicle fleets. It partners with fleet managers throughout their electrification journey, from infrastructure design to dynamic day-to-day charging management. As an electrification expert, Polara provides tailored, innovative, and high-performance charging solutions that help clients optimize their energy transition while offering monetization opportunities. Its flagship products are the modular charging infrastructure CHRGPK and Cleo's smart charging management platform.

