Commerce Resources Strengthens Québec Presence with CEO's First Visit to Kuujjuaq and New Corporate Headquarters in Québec

CEO Nick Holthouse prioritised a visit to Kuujjuaq to meet with key local stakeholders, underscoring the Company's commitment to working closely with host communities and advancing the Ashram Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in a responsible and collaborative manner.

MONTREAL AND QUÉBEC CITY, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV: CCE, FSE: D7H0, OTCQX: CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that, following the recent appointment of experienced international mining executive Mr. Nick Holthouse as its new Chief Executive Officer (Appointment of Nicholas Holthouse as President & CEO), the Company is reinforcing its commitment to Québec and the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit.

Mr. Holthouse, together with key executives including Director Jeremy Robinson and General Manager Sustainability Cindy Valence, will lead a series of stakeholder engagements this week including a visit to Kuujjuaq, Nunavik to meet Indigenous leadership and local partners near the Ashram Project. This visit reflects the Company's strong intent to collaborate transparently and constructively with host communities in the development of the Ashram Project.

The Company has recently completed a strategic restructuring of the Commerce team to better align resources with critical project advancement milestones. As part of this realignment, the delivery of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) has been rescheduled to the second half of 2025. The new management team is diligently progressing through key deliverables to support the successful advancement of the Ashram Project.

Commerce Resources is committed to developing Ashram with an innovative and responsible approach that minimizes environmental and social impacts. The Company is actively working to incorporate traditional knowledge, culture and local priorities into the project's design, while fostering opportunities for employment and economic participation. These engagements are an essential part of advancing the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), helping to ensure that the study accurately reflects regional realities and community perspectives.

New Headquarters in Montréal

To support the ongoing growth and strengthen its strategic presence in Québec, Commerce Resources is pleased to announce the relocation of its head office to Montréal at 3 Place Ville Marie Suite 400, Montréal, Qc. This move enhances the Company's capacity for project development and stakeholder engagement across the province.

Upcoming Events

Commerce Resources will be actively participating in key industry events in the coming days, including:

June 4 th : Mining Investment Event in Québec City

June 5 th : Québec Mining Association Congress in Saint-Sauveur

June 9 th and 10th: 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City

These platforms will provide an opportunity to further present the Ashram Project and meet with investors and potential partners across North America. The latest presentation is available on the Company website (Investor Presentation: June 2025)

Commerce CEO & President, Nicholas Holthouse, commented:

"Our strengthened presence in Québec reflects Commerce Resources' commitment to advancing the Ashram Project in a responsible and collaborative manner, aligned with the Province's strategic vision for critical minerals.

"The Ashram deposit is one of the largest and most significant rare earth projects in North America and we are positioning it to be a cornerstone of North America's secure and sustainable rare earths supply chain."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

