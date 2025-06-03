Commerce Resources Appoints Nicholas Holthouse as President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV: CCE, FSE: D7H0, OTCQX: CMRZF) ("Commerce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Holthouse as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025.

Mr. Holthouse is a mining engineer and accomplished resource industry executive with 36 years of senior corporate, operational, and project development experience. Over the past seven years, he has focused on the global rare earths sector, including leadership roles as CEO of Meteoric Resources (ASX: MEI) and COO of Hastings Technology Metals (ASX: HAS).

Following completion of the Company's proposed merger with Mont Royal Resources (ASX: MRZ), expected by late July, Mr. Holthouse will also be appointed Managing Director of the merged entity and will be based in Montreal, Québec.

Commenting on the appointment, Commerce's Interim President and CEO, Jeremy Robinson, said:

"Nicholas is an accomplished and highly regarded global mining executive and we are absolutely delighted to have secured someone of his experience and calibre to join the Commerce team. His vast rare earth industry executive and deep knowledge of rare earth markets, exploration and project development will serve us well as we complete our merger with Mont Royal Resources, list on the ASX and accelerate the development of our world-class Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Project."

For more information, please visit www.commerceresources.com or contact [email protected].

View the full announcement: https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/appointment-of-nicholas-holthouse-as-president-and-ceo-1033935

SOURCE Commerce Resources Corp.

[email protected]